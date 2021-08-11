Texas A&M to switch to virtual parking permits beginning this week

License plates numbers will serve as permits and replace rearview mirror tags

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University will be switching to virtual parking passes beginning this week, the university announced Wednesday. The university is replacing the common physical parking permit by using license plate recognition technology.

Students and staff who register for a parking permit must ensure their plates are updated in their parking accounts. Students can link one vehicle to their permit while employees can link up to three.

"Customers no longer have to worry about forgetting, losing or improperly displaying their permits," Texas A&M Transportation Services' web and information designer told Texas A&M Today. "The new system furthers our commitment to sustainability, eliminating the need for envelopes, stamps and plastic permits."