Texas A&M University-Kingsville professor awarded grant for research of COVID-19 in animals

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A professor at Texas A&M University-Kingsville has a new resource for studying COVID-19.

A $2.4 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture will help study the virus in animals, and fund research about animal and human health. The grant provides funding for the next two- to- three years.

TAMU-K researchers said there is a concern COVID-19 could spill over from humans to other animals. This grant provides enough funding to sample animals, and further understand how the virus can affect humans.

"What we want to do is just get as better understanding of the animals that can be affected by the virus or infected by the virus," said TAMU-K Department of Biological and Health Sciences department chair and associate professor Richard Laughlin.

Laughlin said the university hopes to use the grant to build a laboratory that will allow for a larger number of samples.

With researchers and faculty members signed onto the grant, he said it will be largely student-driven.

"It's going to be a big student learning initiative to, to help get them in the lab and get them some real-world experience," Laughlin said.

Students will sample animals, look for COVID-19 and conduct research on what they find.

There will be five undergraduate students per semester and four or five graduate students for the project. TAMU-K Graduate Research Assistant Talia Hernandez was recruited by Laughlin after studying animal science.

She also brings two years of experience working as an animal technician.

"Having the opportunity to be out in the field, work with animals, but then also come back into the lab and do research is kind of the best of both worlds," she said.

Hernandez is currently working on methods to safely collect animal samples and avoid contamination, and eventually will be trained to help in the sedation process to capture animals.

Hernandez has applied to veterinary school, and said this training, and gaining a research background will be good experience for when she becomes a vet.

"I'm going to go from my tech experience of small animals to now wild animals, domestic animals, livestock animals," she said. "So, it's going to broaden the type of animals that I'm able to work with."

Hernandez said one of the main goals of their research is to educate the community and make it safer for people and animals.

Laughlin said the grant will help the program look exclusively at mammals and start building an understanding of COVID-19 interaction with them.

Some of the animals they plan to work with are cats, dogs, cattle, pigs, possums, mice, rats, bats and more.