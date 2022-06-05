Texas A&M University Police address safety concerns from the campus community

Recent crimes in the area and misinformation on social media has led to a string of concerns about student safety.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The University Police Department released a statement on Tuesday, Nov. 8 regarding community concerns over the recent criminal activity in the area.

After two sexual assaults occurred in Bryan over the weekend, University Police say they have received numerous calls from concerned parents.

To help ease the concerns of parents and ensure the safety of the campus community, University Police have increased foot patrols in and around the Texas A&M area.

University Police also state that "There has been some misinformation about this weekend's criminal activity near campus circulating on social media."

This misinformation stems from posts about a possible sex trafficking tactic being executed on campus, police say.

The College Station Police Department has also stated that they are increasing patrols in the Northgate area.

We have increased patrols in the Northgate area of our city and we will continue being vigilant and work tirelessly to keep our citizens safe.

We are aware that there have been numerous rumors circulating criminal activity that are not related to another. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 8, 2022

Both College Station PD and University PD ask that the community remains vigilant and reminds them of the things they can do to protect themselves.

Things you can do:

Lock your doors and check your windows

Keep your blind closed

Install doorbell and exterior security cameras

Lock your vehicles and take in all valuables (firearms, wallets, keys, etc)

Be aware of your surroundings and walk with a friend if you can — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 8, 2022

