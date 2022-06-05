Texas A&M University Police address safety concerns from the campus community

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The University Police Department released a statement on Tuesday, Nov. 8 regarding community concerns over the recent criminal activity in the area.
After two sexual assaults occurred in Bryan over the weekend, University Police say they have received numerous calls from concerned parents.
To help ease the concerns of parents and ensure the safety of the campus community, University Police have increased foot patrols in and around the Texas A&M area.
University Police also state that "There has been some misinformation about this weekend's criminal activity near campus circulating on social media."
This misinformation stems from posts about a possible sex trafficking tactic being executed on campus, police say.
The College Station Police Department has also stated that they are increasing patrols in the Northgate area.
Both College Station PD and University PD ask that the community remains vigilant and reminds them of the things they can do to protect themselves.
