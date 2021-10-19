Texas A&M University system receives 700 million in funds

Senate Bill 52 allocated funds to 15 universities.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University system is set to receive more than 700 million dollars from the Texas State Legislature.

The money comes from capital projects associated with Senate Bill 52 and will be given to the College Station campus as well as several other campuses. Below are the amounts being administered to Texas A&M campuses.

Funding for capital projects in SB52 include:

Prairie View A&M: $45 million

Tarleton State-Stephenville: $65 million

Tarleton State- Ft. Worth: $25 million

A&M Central Texas: $45 million

A&M Corpus Christi: $45 million

A&M Kingsville: $45 million

A&M San Antonio: $45 million

A&M International: $45 million

West Texas A&M: $45 million

A&M Commerce: $45 million

A&M Texarkana: $45 million

A&M HSC-McAllen: $30 million

A&M Galveston: $34 million

Texas A&M College-Station: $56 million

Texas A&M System-RELLIS: $43 million

The money for the College Station campus will be used to fund a new clinical teaching and research complex for the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.