Texas A&M University System Board of Regents elect new chairman and vice-chairman

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has elected a new chairman and vice-chairman.
Tim Leach of Midland will serve as the chairman of the Board of Regents and was previously appointed to the board by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2017.
Leach previously served as vice-chairman for the last two years. He is the Executive Vice President of ConocoPhillips and a member of their board of directors.
William "Bill" Mahomes Jr. of Dallas will serve as Vice-Chairman, replacing Leach. Gov. Abbott first appointed Mahomes to the Board of Regents back in 2015 and reappointed him this year to an additional six-year term. He is a partner at Bracewell LLP.
The Board also named other members:
COMMITTEE ON AUDIT:
Mike Hernandez, Chair
Randy Brooks
Bill Mahomes
Cliff Thomas
COMMITTEE ON ACADEMIC AND STUDENT AFFAIRS
Jay Graham, Chair
Randy Brooks
Mike Hernandez
Elaine Mendoza
COMMITTEE ON FINANCE
Bob Albritton, Chair
Jay Graham
Mike Plank
Elaine Mendoza
COMMITTEE ON BUILDINGS AND PHYSICAL PLANT
Mike Plank, Chair
Bob Albritton
Bill Mahomes
Cliff Thomas