Texas A&M University System Board of Regents elect new chairman and vice-chairman

Tim Leach and William "Bill" Mahomes were selected Monday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has elected a new chairman and vice-chairman.

Tim Leach of Midland will serve as the chairman of the Board of Regents and was previously appointed to the board by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2017.

Leach previously served as vice-chairman for the last two years. He is the Executive Vice President of ConocoPhillips and a member of their board of directors.

William "Bill" Mahomes Jr. of Dallas will serve as Vice-Chairman, replacing Leach. Gov. Abbott first appointed Mahomes to the Board of Regents back in 2015 and reappointed him this year to an additional six-year term. He is a partner at Bracewell LLP.

The Board also named other members:

COMMITTEE ON AUDIT:

Mike Hernandez, Chair

Randy Brooks

Bill Mahomes

Cliff Thomas

COMMITTEE ON ACADEMIC AND STUDENT AFFAIRS

Jay Graham, Chair

Randy Brooks

Mike Hernandez

Elaine Mendoza

COMMITTEE ON FINANCE

Bob Albritton, Chair

Jay Graham

Mike Plank

Elaine Mendoza

COMMITTEE ON BUILDINGS AND PHYSICAL PLANT

Mike Plank, Chair

Bob Albritton

Bill Mahomes