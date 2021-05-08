The university is also adding incentives to get students and staff vaccinated

BRYAN, Texas — Texas A&M University announced Thursday it will continue to conduct in-person classes at full capacity for the fall semester.

While the university does not require vaccinations they are enforcing four requirements this fall: to read and agree to adhere to university guidelines, participate in the mandatory COVD-19 testing program, complete a COVID-19 report form and quarantine if they test positive.

Additionally, all students and staff will be required to submit a COVID-19 test that is provided by the university between August 23 and September 10, regardless of their vaccination status.

The university also announced incentives for Aggies to get vaccinated. Students with proof of vaccination will be entered into a drawing for a year of undergraduate tuition and fees. Faculty and staff with proof of vaccination will also qualify for random drawings and prizes. More information about the contest can be found here.