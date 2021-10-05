Texas A&M University shines a light to honor teachers around the globe

Bright blue lights shined on multiple buildings across campus in honor of World Teachers' Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tuesday, Oct. 5, is World Teachers' Day, and Texas A&M wanted teachers worldwide to know that they were noticed, just like the bright blue beams across campus.

According to an article by Texas A&M Today, 30 campus buildings and landmarks across all 11 universities in the system will be illuminated in blue to recognize teachers and all that they do.

World Teachers' Day was created in 1994 by The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to shine a light on teaching worldwide.

"We hope everyone takes notice and thinks about how critical teachers were not only to their own lives, but also to our collective future," Elaine Mendoza, member of the Texas A&M System Board of Regents, said to Texas A&M Today.

Buildings around campus are lit up blue tonight in recognition of #WorldTeachersDay! Thank you, teachers! 👍 https://t.co/SjfGuBym3w pic.twitter.com/kvwTRWF2Ns — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) October 6, 2021

This year's World Teachers' Day theme is "teachers at the heart of education recovery." The university encourages the public to think of all that teachers contribute to society, especially during remote learning caused by the pandemic.