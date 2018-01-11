AUBURN, Ala. – Texas A&M outside hitter Hollann Hans had 24 kills while hitting .408 to lead the Aggies to a 25-17, 17-25, 25-15, 25-15 victory over Auburn on Halloween night at Auburn Arena.

Texas A&M won its eighth consecutive match in the series against the Tigers and improved to 13-11 for the season, including 6-6 in Southeastern Conference matches, while ending a stretch of four consecutive five-set setbacks. Auburn falls to 10-12 overall and 3-9 in SEC play.

Hans’ 24 kills set an A&M record for most kills in a four-set SEC match and put her within four kills of reaching 1,000 kills for her career. She also had 11 digs to record her sixth consecutive and 13th overall double-double of the season, and she finished with 30.5 points, as the Corpus Christi native added five aces and two blocks.

Junior opposite hitter Sydnye Fields, making her second career start for the Aggies, finished with a career-high seven kills, and sophomore outside hitter Samantha Sanders came off the bench and also added seven kills without an error, hitting . 583 for the match.

Sophomore setter Camille Conner dished out 50 assists, the most in a four-set match this season, while directing the A&M offense to a .359 hitting efficiency. Defensively, senior libero Amy Houser led the way with 17 digs as she extended her streak to 16 consecutive matches with double-figure digs.

Tatum Shipes led the Tigers with 11 kills.

A&M outhit the Tigers, .359 to .231, and led in kills (58-40), assists (53-36), aces (7-3), digs (48-36) and points (72-52). Auburn led in blocks (9-7).

