Texas A&M warns students about the "Red Zone" period

Students are more likely to fall victim to sexual misconduct on campus between the months of Aug. and Nov.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This week, Texas A&M called on students to stay alert for what they are calling “The Red Zone.” The term is used to define the period in which students are statistically most vulnerable to sexual misconduct.

The university says that the Red Zone falls between the move-in day and stretches to Thanksgiving Break. During that time students are more likely to fall victim to sexual misconduct.

Jennifer Smith, Texas A&M Title IX Officer, said that sexual misconduct includes sexual harassment, sexual assault, stalking, and other crimes. Title IX is a federal law that prohibits discrimination based on sex in areas of higher education like Texas A&M or other college campuses.

“The Red Zone has been a recognized time period of danger and vulnerability for students nationwide for a while,” Smith said. “This is the first year we’ve decided to highlight it and the danger during that time.”

The Texas A&M Title IX office suggests several ways to protect yourself and others from being victims of sexual misconduct. These practices include having a buddy system, planning ahead and not traveling on campus during certain hours.