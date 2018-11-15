COLLEGE STATION- Four-star point guard McKinzie Green (Manvel, Texas) signed a National Letter of Intent with Texas A&M's women's basketball team on Wednesday. Green will enroll at Texas A&M in time for the 2019-20 academic year.

"McKinzie gives us the speed, the leadership, the creativity and the ability to make her teams better every time she steps on the court," said head coach Gary Blair . "She shoots the 3-ball well, penetrates and has played for a high school team and a summer team that have taken her to state tournaments and national tournaments that have put her against the best players in the country."

"We're excited to have her because she is the attacking-type point guard that will blend in with the talent we've already assembled," Blair added.

Green, the No. 24 point guard and No. 83 prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, according to ESPN HoopGurlz, earned all-state honors in 2018 at Manvel High School, where she is coached by Bryan Harris. As a junior, she the Lady Mavericks to a 28-9 record, averaging over 20 points per game. Green is a two-time All-Region II selection, and was the District 22-6A Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in 2015-16.

Green, who already has scored over 2,000 points in her prep career, was named 2018-19 Preseason First Team All-Greater Houston by the Houston Chronicle. She is averaging 25.5 points, four steals and three assists on the season, and has been named a nominee for the McDonald's All-American Game.

Green played on the summer circuit for SA Finest, where she was coached by Ray Caldwell.

