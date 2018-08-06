Texas A&M women's basketball announced the addition of Anna Dreimane, a Latvian National Team member and Colorado State transfer, Thursday.



"Anna is an agile and mobile player with an inside-out game that will only get better from daily battles with our already solid front court and SEC competition," said Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair . "She was looking for a program that has developed post players like we have at Texas A&M, and she has the size, unique skill set and defensive presence you need to compete for championships in the SEC. Anna is a welcome addition to the Aggie family and we are excited to see her contributions to the program."



Dreimane, a 6-5 center, has played 35 games in European competition for her country at the senior and youth level, scoring 179 points (5.1 per game) with 186 rebounds (5.3 per game) and 52 blocks (1.5 per game). She has posted seven games of 10+ points, highlighted by an international-high of 20 against England in 2015. She had her only international double-double last summer against Lithuania, helping Latvia to a 78-66 win.



In 2016-17, she appeared in 14 games for a Colorado State team that reached the second round of the WNIT. In her third collegiate game, Dreimane had six blocks against Adams State (Nov. 23, 2016), which ranks third on Colorado State's single-game list. In just eight minutes at Air Force (Jan. 7, 2017), she scored six points with four rebounds and three blocks, helping the Rams to a 72-35 victory.



She did not play during the 2017-18 season, but practiced with the team as the Rams would go back to the second round of the WNIT.



Prior to her collegiate career, she played with TTT Riga Juniores from 2013-16, helping the squad to a third-place finish in the Latvian championship in 2016, and was an all-star in the Vef Riga Superleague in 2016.

