Gary Blair hosts golf event to benefit the Special Olympics

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — When you hear the words "Coach Blair," the first thing that might pop into your head is the Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Team. The second for many here in Bryan College Station may be Gary Blair's annual golf tournament charity.

“28 years of doing this, it’s the happiest I’ve ever been is being able to help this community out and these young people,” Coach Blair said.

Trading in the gym floor for the golf course, Coach Blair gathered with students and parents of the local Special Olympics chapter today at the traditions golf course to raise money for the Special Olympics.

“It means something to a lot of people in Bryan College Station, whether they’re a special needs parents or they’re a special needs children, or they’re volunteers out here helping out Special Olympians just do things they’ve never dreamed about, but most of these young people, they all participate in either bocce ball, bowling, swimming, golf whatever," Blair said. "They found something to do, to be able to compete.

This all-day golf tournament had 62 teams playing this year. Almost all proceeds go back to the community.

"We help the fun for all playground, we help the teams from special Olympics go to their national and state meets and we’re just here to help. We know what it’s like not being perfect but what we’re trying to do is make these kids' lives perfect.”

The local Special Olympics chapter took turns practicing their putts with Coach Blair.

Coach Blair said today’s event is a constant reminder to be the best you can be every day. Everything is not perfect but that’s just the game of life.