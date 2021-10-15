Texas A&M’s OPAS kicks off the 2021-22 season with the help of Tony Award nominee

Additionally, OPAS will kick off their musical, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After twenty months without performances, OPAS is back in [tamu.edu]Texas A&M University’s Rudder Auditorium with a concert by 2002 Tony Award® Nominee Michael Cavanaugh on Wednesday, October 20 at 7:30 PM.

Executive Director of OPAS Anne Black said she thinks Wednesday’s concert will draw a very broad range of audience members.

Well, it's Michael Cavanaugh, who is a two-time Tony Award nominee, performing the music of Elton John and Billy Joel, so it’s a concert, it's a big concert,” Black said.

What makes Cavanaugh special to see in person Black said is that he’s an audience charmer.

“He's very charismatic, audiences love him,” Black said, “He performed on YouTube all during COVID, and, and people just craved that stuff I watched it almost every day.”

A few weeks after Cavanaugh’s concert, you can see OPAS’ first Broadway show of the season, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

“Then in the spring, followed by four more big Broadway shows, three of which had to be canceled two years ago when COVID hit,” Black said.

Black said at the end of the day, it’s the people that work at OPAS who make all the magic the audience sees on stage happen.

“We have a great team of creative people we have a great team of students who do all of the on-campus promotion and all of the performance night house operations,” Black said, “so, you know, we're very fortunate to have so many wonderful people involved to create the magic every day.”