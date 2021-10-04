Texas A&M's Young Americans for Freedom to host Senator Ted Cruz

Cruz will speak at the Rudder building on Oct. 14

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On October 14, Senator Ted Cruz will be speaking at the Rudder building on the Texas A&M University campus.

The last time Cruz was at Texas A&M was on September 8 when he traveled to the Bush School of Government and Public Service. Now, the Young Americans for Freedom Chapter at Texas A&M will be hosting the politician that evening on campus.

Tickets for the event have already launched if you’d like to register to attend the event. You can reserve your spot here.

An organizer with the event said they expect a productive discussion from the senator and student body.