Texas A&M's Young Americans for Freedom to host Senator Ted Cruz

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On October 14, Senator Ted Cruz will be speaking at the Rudder building on the Texas A&M University campus.
The last time Cruz was at Texas A&M was on September 8 when he traveled to the Bush School of Government and Public Service. Now, the Young Americans for Freedom Chapter at Texas A&M will be hosting the politician that evening on campus.
Tickets for the event have already launched if you’d like to register to attend the event. You can reserve your spot here.
An organizer with the event said they expect a productive discussion from the senator and student body.
"I hope he sends a message that you can be a courageous person, stick to your values and principles while also being able to interact with people and not being to yourself. You can express those opinions in a public manner,” Blake Martin, an organizer with Young Americans for Freedom, said.