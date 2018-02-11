BASTROP, Texas - Lights, camera, action. When you think of big screen flicks you often think of the major film industries of Hollywood and Atlanta. With the continual growth of technology one Texas based film company is now looking to throw their hat in the ring as one of the up and coming film meccas in the US.

"Since we opened the doors about a year ago we had over 50 production here, said Director of Marketing and Development Mindy Raymond.

Sitting just outside of Austin, New Republic Studios houses over 200 acres of land used for commercials, tv shows, movies, and various other projects.

The visionary behind the production, Texas A&M grad and entrepreneur John Robison.

With a background that includes technology and content and having spent several decades in California after graduating college, Robinson says the growth of Texas provides the perfect space for this type of infrastructure.

“That’s how we ended up in Bastrop at this great location. We were looking to build a home to start combining technology and content and using all the resources that Texas has been building so well to keep Aggies here and the Longhorns too,” said Robison.

As the saying goes everything is bigger in Texas and with its massive feature new republic is proving that to be true.

Spanning 24 feet high and 100 feet wide, New Republic houses the largest jumbo cyc wall in the state.

Creating that ecosystem out here is very important, that creative campus is what we are calling it right now and getting all of those areas,” said Raymond.

Along with adaptable soundstage the facility also houses on site set design,, functioning military grade vehicles and the center of any scar y movie – the creepy cabin in the woods.

“It was built from the ground up and constructed to be filmed in. The wall can all be moved around, so they can literally take walls down and put them back up within an hour,” said Raymond.

Only a year since having opened their doors and New Republic Studios is already making a name for themselves in the film industry , a trend they want to continue expanding on in the next coming years.

© 2018 KAGS