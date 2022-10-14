Texas Birthday Bash to be held on Fri, Nov. 4 ahead of 11th anniversary in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas — Ahead of its 11th anniversary, the Texas Birthday Bash will be holding a community party on Fri, Nov. 4 at Navasota City Hall from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m, according to an announcement from the City of Navasota.
The event is free to the public. More information about the performing talents at the official 11th anniversary celebration will be revealed at the event.
In addition to the soon-to-be announced concert lineup, there will be food vendors and giveaways at the event.
In the previous Texas Birthday Bash, Groupo Vital, Los Chicos del 512, Jack Ingram, Diamond Rio, Hayden McBride, Randall King, Bri Bagwell, Pat Green, Randy Rogers Band, and Cory Morrow performed at the two-day event on the first weekend in March.
The official 11th anniversary celebration will be held on Fri, Mar. 3 and Sat, Mar. 4, 2023 in downtown Navasota. Discounted pre-sale tickets for the event will be available at the community party taking place on Nov. 4.