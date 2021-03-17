Texas DPS dedicates portion of I-35 to fallen trooper

Thomas Nipper was killed during a traffic stop in November 2017.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety held a dedication ceremony for a part of I-35 to honor a fallen DPS trooper.

The department dedicated the road portion for DPS Trooper Thomas Nipper, who was killed during a traffic stop on November 4, 2017.

The Trooper Thomas Nipper Memorial Highway, created by the 87th Texas Legislature, consists of a section of I-35 from Temple to Belton in Bell County from mile markers 297 to 294.

"Trooper Nipper heroically put his life on the line to protect this community, and he will always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to the people of Texas," DPS Central Texas Regional Director Todd Snyder said. "This memorial roadway will serve as a constant reminder of his courageous and faithful service."

Nipper, 63, died in November 2017 from injuries sustained in a crash while conducting a traffic stop on southbound I-35, near Midway Drive, in Temple. He joined the DPS in 1982 and was stationed in Temple at the time of his death.