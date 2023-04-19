Texas DPS investigates fatal crash in Odessa

After two vehicles got into a collision with each other, a Ford Pickup came to rest on the train tracks and was struck by the train.

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: Texas DPS has released more details and the name of the victim in the crash between Murphy Street and Business 20 from April 19.

The driver of the 2013 Honda Odyssey, 86-year-old John Edward Grube, was killed in the fatal crash yesterday. The passenger in the Honda was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock in Critical condition. The other driver involved, driving a 2022 Ford F-250 with a trailer, was transported to MCH and is in stable condition.

The initial investigation revealed that the Honda was traveling eastbound on Murphy Street, while the Ford was traveling westbound on Murphy Street. The Honda failed to yield the right of way and struck the front of the Ford while attempting to make a left turn.

The collision led to the Ford resting on the train tracks. The driver of the Ford was able to exit the vehicle before it was struck by a passing train.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information, and the investigation is still ongoing.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash in Odessa involving multiple vehicles and a train.

The train-vehicle crash occurred near West Murphy and Business 20 around 8:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to DPS, there was a crash between a Honda minivan and a Ford F250 pickup with a trailer before the train came into the picture.

Due to the collision between the two vehicles, the pickup came to a stop on the train tracks and was eventually struck by the oncoming train.

DPS confirmed one person who has not been identified died. However, viewers at the scene said the truck was empty.