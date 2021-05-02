'We will never forget their heroism' | Gov. Abbott, law enforcement honor fallen Texas officers with Austin ceremony, vigil

Gov. Greg Abbott delivered the keynote address and presented medals and resolutions to the surviving family members.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott, other lawmakers and law enforcement gathered Sunday to honor fallen Texas officers in a memorial.

The "Texas Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony" was held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at House Park in Austin. The ceremony was held to honor Texas officers who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020.

The event began with a law enforcement procession along Shoal Creek Boulevard, which then led into the ceremony at House Park Field, and concluded with a candlelight vigil.

Here is a list of all of the Texas officers being honored:

Christopher David Murray, Frisco Police Department

Norman D. Merkel, US Marshal’s Service

Ray E. Horn, III, Comal County Sheriff’s Office

Russell Dean “Rusty” Salazar, Kendall County

Community Supervision and Corrections Department

Community Supervision and Corrections Department Donna Marie Moss, US Customs and Border Protection

Nathan Hayden Heidelberg, Midland Police Department

Albert “AJ” Castaneda, Jr., Grand Prairie Police Department

David Jones Fitzpatrick, The Colony Police Department

Jose Luis “Speedy” Espericueta, Jr., Mission Police Department

Carlos A. Ramirez, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office

Jose Luis Blancarte, Kinney County Sheriff’s Office

Moises Sanchez, Texas Dept. of Public Safety

Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Matthew Ryan Jones, Falls County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Charles Lewis Brewster, Houston Police Department

Kaila Marie Sullivan, Nassau Bay Police Department

Bryan Charles Pfluger, San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office

Clifton J. Martinez, San Antonio ISD Police Department

William Christopher Dickerson, Panola County Sheriff’s Office

Nicholas Lee Reyna, Lubbock Police Department

Alan Daniel McCollum, Corpus Christi Police Department

Richard E. Whitten, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Scott Korzilius, Travis County Sheriff’s Office

Amanda L. De Leon, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Justin Read Putnam, San Marcos Police Department

Jonathon Keith Goodman, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Akbar N. Shabazz, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

John Andrew Rhoden, Bell County Sheriff’s Office

Coy D. Coffman, Jr., Texas Department of Criminal Justice

James D. Coleman, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Jason M. Knox, Houston Police Department

Caleb Daniel Rule, Fort Bend County Constable’s Office, Precinct 4

Ismael Z. Chavez, McAllen Police Department

Edelmiro Garza, Jr., McAllen Police Department

N. Kyle Coleman, Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office

Sheena Dae Yarbrough-Powell, Beaumont Police Department

Walterio Rodriguez, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

James W. Weston, Jr., Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Peter John Herrera, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Lemuel Delray “DJ” Bruce, Jr., Houston Fire Marshal’s Office

Harold Lloyd Preston, Houston Police Department

Sean Sebastian Rios, Houston Police Department

M. Wayne Rhodes, Denton County Constable’s Office, Precinct 2

Abbott delivered the keynote address at the event.

"These courageous men and women ... they gave their lives for a reason and that's so that all of us could be safe," Abbott said. "And I can assure you ... we will never forget their heroism."

Abbott also presented medals and resolutions to family members of those fallen officers.