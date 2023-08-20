Several fire departments respond to a 140-acre fire in McLennan County

According to local fire personnel, numerous departments have been helping fight the blaze near Crawford.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer indicates a 140-acre fire is being fought in McLennan County on Sunday, Aug. 20.

According to the incident viewer, the fire is currently 30% contained several miles west of the Waco Lake.

The Robinson Volunteer Fire Department posted on its Facebook page stating, "Robinson and other departments have been canceled before arriving on the scene thanks to the quick work of Crawford and other nearby departments."

The Heart of Texas Fire Corps also posted on Facebook that its personnel was helping out at the fire today.

There is currently no other information available at this time.

