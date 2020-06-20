Texas Guardsman welcomed home from basic training with drive-by parade

The coronavirus pandemic did not allow Pvt. Brady Roberts' family to participate in events like graduation, but they still found a special way to celebrate him.

BRYAN, Texas — A local family is celebrating the return home of their son after he had been away at basic training for six months. The coronavirus pandemic did not allow Pvt. Brady Roberts' family to participate in events like graduation, but they still found a special way to celebrate his accomplishments.

Serving in the army has been a desire Roberts has had for as long as he could remember. Then Jan. 2020, Roberts was sent to Fort Benning, GA for basic training to become a U.S. Army National Guardsman.

“Dreams do turn into a reality with the right effort," said Roberts.

Roberts said he learned resiliency from his time in basic training.

The ability to accept and carry on what was applied when he and his squad were told families could not participate in things like family weekend and graduation due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Disappointed? Yes. But we knew we were going to graduate and we were trying to be as optimistic as possible," Roberts said.

When Roberts returned home to the Brazos Valley after graduating from basic training Thursday night, his family still wanted to celebrate their solider. So they threw him a drive-by parade Friday.

Friends and family stopped by to catch up, and they were overjoyed they were able to see him at a social distance. For some, Roberts achieving his goal was emotional.

“He's worked really hard and working hard deserves a celebration," said his mother Angie Roberts. "I’m extremely proud.”

Thankful is the best word Roberts could use to describe the support he saw not only Friday but throughout his time at basic training.