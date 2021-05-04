Texas hitting record-low numbers in multiple COVID-19 statistics to start April

The state's current 14-day average of new daily COVID-19 cases is 2,225. This is the lowest it has been since June 6-19 when it was 2,158.

Texas health officials reported fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday for the first time since early June 2020.

This is one of many statistics that have been declining across the states the past few months.

Last Monday, the state opened up vaccines for all Texans 16 years and older. So far, 16,653,045 Texans have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose and 4,561336 people have been fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 cases

State health officials reported 837 cases of COVID-19 Monday. This is the first time there have been fewer than 1,000 new cases since June 8 when there were 638.

Texas has had fewer than 5,000 reported cases every day since March 3.

The record-high 14-day average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

On Monday, state health officials reported there are currently 2,772 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas.

This is the lowest this statistic has been since June 15 when there were 2,518 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11 when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 3,137 hospitalizations.

COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19 deaths in Texas have steadily been on the decline since late January, according to statistics gathered from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

A COVID-19 death is when a medical certifier, usually a doctor with direct knowledge of the patient, determines COVID-19 directly caused the death, according to state officials.

In July, state health officials changed their method of reporting COVID-19 deaths, saying that death certificates are required by law to be filed within 10 days.

Even so, reported COVID-19 deaths are frequently delayed. So the number of COVID-19 deaths being reported recently might not be the best reflection of where things currently stand.

COVID-19 positivity rate

As of Monday, the state's COVID-19 antigen test positivity rate by specimen collection date is 2.19%, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. This 7-day average is the lowest it has been since the state started tracking the statistic in September.

A county's positivity rate takes into account both the number of positive COVID-19 results and people tested. The 7-day average prevents outliers from impacting the results.

The state's record antigen test positivity rate happened on Jan. 3 when the rate was 13.76%.

COVID-19 long-term care cases

Long-term care facilities in North Texas are seeing a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

There were 75 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Monday, health officials said. The last time there were more than 100 reported cases happened on March 18, when there were 111 cases.

In March, Region 3 averaged eight new cases a day. This is the lowest monthly average since the state started tracking these numbers in late July.

The highest monthly average happened in December when North Texas long-term care facilities were averaging 195 cases a day.

COVID-19 child care cases

Texas child care centers have seen some of the lowest numbers of daily COVID-19 cases in the past month, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission

Child care centers along with before-school and after-school programs have to report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Those cases are reported daily here.

State officials reported Monday there were 31 new cases of COVID-19 in these facilities.

These facilities currently have a 14-day average of 16.93 new cases a day. The record-low happened from Aug. 25 through Sept. 7 when there were 15.07 new cases a day.

The record-high happened from Jan. 19 through Feb. 1 when these facilities averaged 115 new cases a day.