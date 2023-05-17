Texas Law Enforcement Torch Run comes to BCS

A $50,363 check was presented to the Special Olympics during the event.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, the Gulf Coast leg of the Texas Law Enforcement Torch Run passed through the Bryan-College Station area.

During the event, the group ran from the Texas Roadhouse located on University Drive down Tarrow Street and Spring Loop before ending their run at the restaurant.

"You can see the support that the officers get behind it," said Jason James, Bryan Police Department Lieutenant. "They volunteer at their Olympic games, they raise money across the state to be able to buy equipment, rent facilities, make sure that the athletes are showing up, and it keeps them healthy and active and socializing."

The group will also do a run in Brenham on Thursday, according to a release from the Bryan Police Department. The day after, on Friday, the group will head to San Antonio in preparation for the Special Olympics State Summer Games, which will kick off at Morgan's Wonderland the same day.