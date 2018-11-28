A Texas House of Representatives member wants to compel Texas A&M and the University of Texas at Austin to play an annual football game.

On Tuesday, State Rep Lyle Larson filed House Bill 412, which would legally require both football programs play an annual nonconference game in November, effectively renewing a rivalry between two teams that haven’t played since 2011. The football programs have not played since A&M moved to the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Bill authored by @RepLyleLarson would make it state law for @TAMU and @UTAustin to play an annual rivalry football game in November. The bill would take away scholarship money if the schools don't play the game. #KAGS #txlege pic.twitter.com/iufywTDem9 — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) November 28, 2018

Larson’s bill would have the state without athletic scholarships, grant money, and other financial assistance for athletics if the schools refuse to play the game. Larson is an A&M Graduate and a member of the Class of 1981.

In a tweet, authored Tuesday night, Larson said his bill is meant to “start the negotiating process…to bring back the fabled football game.”

The bill must first be referred to a House committee, receive a hearing, and then could possibly be voted on by the entire Texas House.

This is not the first time a bill like this has been filed in the Texas House. Similar legislation was filed in 2013 by another Aggie state representative, but did not receive a committee hearing, according to The Texas Tribune.

