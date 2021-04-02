University of Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard arrested for assault on family member

Details are extremely limited. but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas men's head basketball coach was arrested early Monday morning by Austin police.

According to Travis County judicial records, Christopher (Chris) Michael Beard, 49, was taken into custody around 4:20 a.m. for assault on a family member - impeding breath circulation.

CBS19's sister station, KVUE, reports the Austin Police Department responded to a disturbance call just after 2 a.m. Monday at a residence in the Tarrytown area. Police say Beard allegedly strangled someone at the home.

He was booked into the Travis County Jail on the third-degree felony charge.

CBS Sports reached out to UT athletic director Chris Del Conte who was not immediately available for comment.

Beard, a Texas grad, was named the Longhorns' 25th head men's basketball coach on April 2, 2021.

The No. 6 Longhorns (7-1) are set to take on the Rice Owls Monday at 7 p.m. at The Moody Center. It is unclear if Beard or an assistant will lead the team.