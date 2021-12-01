Texas Rangers: 3 Coryell County Sheriff's office jailers face charges of tampering with government records

The jailers were identified by the Coryell County District Attorney's Office as Thad Vincent, 29, Jordan Evans, 20 and Raymond Cain III, 36.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Three Coryell County Sheriff's Office jailers are facing charges of tampering with government records, according to the official court documents.

The Texas Rangers began an investigation after the death of inmate Castlee Noble, 55, was found unresponsive at the jail and later pronounced dead on Aug. 26, according to the Gatesville Messenger.

Even so, District Attorney Dusty Boyd did not say if the charges were related to Noble's death.

The three "were indicted on several counts of tampering with government documents. Those offenses were discovered as a result of the investigation of the death of Mr. Noble," Boyd said to the Messenger.

Bonds have been set for $10,000 for each jailer, according to court documents.