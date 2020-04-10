Wolfe City police officer placed on leave after man killed in shooting

Relatives of Jonathan Price said he was trying to defuse a fight when he was shot and killed. A friend described him as a "pillar of the community."

This is a developing story and will be regularly updated.

One person was shot by a Wolfe City police officer Saturday night, officials with the Texas Rangers confirmed.

Relatives confirmed to WFAA the man killed was Jonathan Price. He died following the shooting, family members said.

The shooting happened near the Kwik Check gas station at 103 Santa Fe Street.

According to Price's family, he had been trying to defuse a domestic violence situation when he was shot and killed. Officials have not released any details about what led up to the shooting.

Price had been an employee of the city at the time of his death, family members said. A friend of Price told WFAA he had been a "pillar of the community."

Wolfe City residents say Jonathan Price was loved by everyone.



He was a city employee and a mentor/trainer for many of the young people in the small town.



Saturday night he was shot and killed by police.



Texas Rangers are investigating. pic.twitter.com/PzqhNxr2HR — Alex Rozier (@RozierReports) October 4, 2020

A number of family and friends have taken to social media to post about Price's death, some using #JusticeforJonathan on Facebook.

This one hurts... for so many reasons. pic.twitter.com/Z1gTYJFXuX — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) October 4, 2020

Civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt also posted about Price's death. He said he had spoken to the man's family.

"When police arrived, I’m told, he raised his hands and attempted to explain what was going on," Merritt wrote on Facebook. "Police fired tasers at him and when his body convulsed from the electrical current, they 'perceived a threat' and shot him to death."

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting at the request of the city's police department. They did not release details about what led to the shooting or what happened.

Officials with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office were also seen at the scene.

The officer has been placed on leave pending the result of the investigation, Wolfe City officials said in a post to Facebook on Sunday.

The Texas Rangers routinely investigate officer-involved shootings for law enforcement agencies across the state. The death of Botham Jean in Dallas was one such high-profile case the Texas Rangers worked on.