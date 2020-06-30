Texas Reds Steak and Grape Festival canceled for 2020

The Downtown Bryan Association announced Tuesday the decision to cancel the event was made to protect the safety all involved.

BRYAN, Texas — The annual Texas Reds Steak and Grape Festival will not go on this September because of safety reasons related to COVID-19.

The Downtown Bryan Association announced Tuesday the decision to cancel the three-day event was made to protect the safety of staff, volunteers, vendors, sponsors and attendees. The association also cites the financial strains coronavirus brought as another reason for the cancelation.