Texas Reds Steak and Grape Festival canceled for 2020

BRYAN, Texas — The annual Texas Reds Steak and Grape Festival will not go on this September because of safety reasons related to COVID-19.
The Downtown Bryan Association announced Tuesday the decision to cancel the three-day event was made to protect the safety of staff, volunteers, vendors, sponsors and attendees. The association also cites the financial strains coronavirus brought as another reason for the cancelation.
“It was a difficult decision to make," said the festival director, Katelyn Brown. "Texas Reds is a special event for Downtown Bryan and our entire BCS community. Locals and tourists alike look forward to attending the festival every year. We look forward to bringing back a bigger and better festival in 2021.”