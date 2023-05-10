Hear Ye, Hear Ye! Everything you need to know if you're headed to Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival runs from Saturday, Oct. 7 to Sunday, Nov. 26.

Example video title will go here for this video

TODD MISSION, Texas — If pirates and peasants, heroes and villains or barbarian culture is your thing, then you are hereby summoned north of Houston for the Texas Renaissance Festival.

The 16th Century English Village will open the weekend of Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, and it's open every weekend through Nov. 26, PLUS Thanksgiving Friday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Come early, stay late and wear comfy shoes because there's a lot to see and do at RenFest, including live performers, rides and games and shopping. You're also going to want to bring your appetite because decadent delights will tempt your taste buds at every corner.

Themed weekends and ticket prices

Weekend 1 (Oct. 7, 8) | Queen's Birthday Celebration -- Tickets are $17 Saturday and $12 Sunday

| Queen's Birthday Celebration -- Tickets are $17 Saturday and $12 Sunday Weekend 2 (Oct. 14, 15) | 1001 Dreams -- Tickets range from $10 to $27 Saturday and $20 to $22 Sunday

| 1001 Dreams -- Tickets range from $10 to $27 Saturday and $20 to $22 Sunday Weekend 3 (Oct. 21, 22) | Pirate Adventure -- Tickets range from $10 to $29 Saturday and $20 to $24 Sunday

| Pirate Adventure -- Tickets range from $10 to $29 Saturday and $20 to $24 Sunday Weekend 4 (Oct. 28, 29) | All Hallow's Eve -- Tickets range from $10 to $29 Saturday and $20 to $24 Sunday

| All Hallow's Eve -- Tickets range from $10 to $29 Saturday and $20 to $24 Sunday Weekend 5 (Nov. 4, 5) | Heroes and Villains -- Tickets range from $10 to $27 Saturday and $20 to $22 Sunday

| Heroes and Villains -- Tickets range from $10 to $27 Saturday and $20 to $22 Sunday Weekend 6 (Nov. 11, 12) | Barbarian Invasion -- Tickets range from $10 to $34 Saturday and $20 to $22 Sunday

| Barbarian Invasion -- Tickets range from $10 to $34 Saturday and $20 to $22 Sunday Weekend 7 (Nov. 18, 19) | Highland Fling | Tickets range from $10 to $27 Saturday and $20 to $22 Sunday

| Highland Fling | Tickets range from $10 to $27 Saturday and $20 to $22 Sunday Weekend 8 (Nov. 24, 25, 26) | Celtic Christmas | Tickets range from $10 to $25 Friday, $10 to $27 Saturday and $20 to $22 Sunday

General campground prices are $20 online and $25 at the gate for opening weekend. All other weekends, tickets are $25 online and $32 at the gate.

Ages 12 and under are free to enter the campground.

Performances

The King and Queen have invited a plethora of performers to entertain the guests attending the Texas Renaissance Festival.

Performers include:

Antonio Albarran - The Great Antone

Barbarian Bombshells

Cantiga

Clan Tynker

Dublin Harpers

Fakespeare

Fire Whip Show

Hammish McGregor

Iron Hill Vagabonds

Jim Hancock The Burly Minstrel

Piper Gunn

Rio Blue

Tease of the Seas

The Spice Boys

Tartinic

...and much more

Parking

General parking is free as well as accessible parking spots. Those spots are located near the front gate on Rows 2-5.

There are also designated parking areas for buses, motor homes and motorcycles. There is no overnight parking at the festival.

Valet parking and preferred parking are available. Click here for more details.

Festival Map

For more information on the Texas Renaissance Festival, click here.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube