BRYAN, Texas —

The 45th Annual Texas Renaissance Festival will be opening their gates from October 5th through December 1st, and the King himself graced the KAGS studio Monday afternoon to tell of all the exciting events happening during the 19-day medieval extravaganza.

This season, festival goers can experience nine different themed weekends which will include Oktoberfest, 1001 Dreams, Barbarian Invasion, Pirate Adventure, All Hallows Eve, Heroes and Villains, Highland Fling, and Celtic Christmas.

The 45th season of the festival comes with new entertainment and vendors. Come see Full Armored Combat, as knights battle it out for glory, and enjoy food and drink from around the world.

If the food, vendors, costumes, and 19 stages of entertainment and music acts still don’t have you convinced, maybe a medieval pub crawl will. You can join a guided tour of the festival village while enjoying beer and ciders at each stop, or visit the Barbarian Inn for full-service spirits, Tea and Strumpets for tea and wine cocktails, or take some swigs at Great Scot Scotch Tastings.

Whatever tickles your fancy, you can find it at the Texas Renaissance Festival. The festival is for patrons of all ages.

For more details on the event, and for their full list of vendors, attractions, and entertainment, you can visit their website at texrenfest.com.

