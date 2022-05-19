Texas Rural Funders hosts Texas Broadband Summit for the first time

The Texas Rural Funders hosted the Texas Broadband Summit for the first time Wednesday in downtown Bryan, Texas.

BRYAN, Texas — Texas Rural Funders hosted the Texas Broadband Summit for the first time ever today at the Ice House on Main in Downton Bryan.

The summit focuses on bringing high-quality broadband to communities across all of Texas and is designed for community leaders, rural broadband advocates, and philanthropy partners, working to bring better internet to homes and businesses in their communities.

Participants participated in panel presentations and discussions centered around case studies and best practices in expanding rural and urban Texas and resources available to rural communities to boost connectivity in their communities.

"Broadband is the lifeline for rural communities," Executive Director of Texas Rural Funders Kelty Garbee said. "Often people access broadband through the library, the school district, or the college, and what we want is for people to be able to access broadband from their home or their business because it connects people to education, jobs, and health care."