Madisonville, Texas residents are showing the damages to their homes after the tornadoes have passed.

MADISONVILLE, Texas — Several cities in the Brazos valley experienced severe storm damage on Monday night.

Madisonville was one of the cities that had trees uprooted from the ground and debris on the roadways. John Martin, a resident in the area, said he had never seen storm damage like what happened on Monday night.

He said that many residents are without power and are hoping that it comes back on in the next few days.

The sides of the streets of Madisonville were filled with tree branches, debris, and puddles of water that had piled up.

Craig Christman, the minister for West Main Church of Christ, said the wind destroyed the back of their building. Bricks were found scattered, buildings had moved, and water was found behind their facility.

Right now, Christman said his priority is finding a safe place to worship for his congregation.