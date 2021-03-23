Texas expands in-person visits at nursing facilities

Per federal guidance issued March 10 by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, fully vaccinated nursing facility residents are now allowed close, in-person visits with family members and friends who are not designated essential caregivers, as long as proper safeguards are in place.



“Safely visiting with family and friends is vital to the mental health and well-being of long-term care residents,” said Victoria Ford, HHS chief policy and regulatory officer. “We are so pleased these new rules will allow residents to enjoy in-person visits with a wider circle of loved ones.”



For nursing facilities, these updated visitation rules give providers additional flexibilities in accordance with the new federal guidelines.



While continuing to follow all protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including the wearing of face masks, Texas nursing facilities can now permit: