Gov. Abbott announces first migrant bus to arrive in New York City

Texas has been busing migrants to Washington, D.C., for months.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — The first migrant bus to travel from Texas to New York City arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Friday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott announced.

In April, Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses carrying migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. The governor said Texas had become overwhelmed by open border policies.

Until now, those buses only took migrants to Washington, D.C., but now, migrants will travel to both D.C. and New York City.

In New York City, right to housing laws mean the area "is required to provide emergency shelter for every unhoused person," according to a release from Abbott's office.

"In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city," Abbott said in a statement. "I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief."

