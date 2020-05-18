Abbott moving forward into phase two of reopening Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is moving into phase two of Gov. Greg Abbott's plans to reopen the state. Many businesses, including bars and child care centers, are given the OK and have a set date to reopen.
“Every decision I have made and every decision I am going to announce today is unanimously by our team of medical experts," said Abbott.
Abbott noted that since the announcement for phase one three weeks ago, more PPE and testing in the state has increased. Abbott said the state can administer 25-thousand tests a day. The positivity rate for those being tested is now under five percent in Texas.
- Opening May 18:
- Child care centers
- Massage and personal-care centers
- Youth clubs
- May 22:
- Rodeo and equestrian events
- Bowling alleys, bingo halls, simulcast racing and skating rinks
- Bars
- Aquariums and natural caverns
- Restaurants may also begin operating at 50% on May 22.
- May 29:
- Zoos
- May 31:
- Day youth camps
- Overnight youth camps
- Youth sports
- Certain professional sports without in-person spectators
Abbott said schools will be able to offer summer schools as soon as June 1 as long as they follow safe distancing practices.
RELATED: Texas Gov. Abbott outlines plans and guidance to reopen bars, child care facilities, bingo halls and more