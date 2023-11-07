Gov. Abbott signs economic agreement with France

France was the final stop on a three-nation tour for Abbott and a delegation from Texas promoting economic partnerships in Europe.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an economic development Statement of Intent with the French Minister for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and Foreign Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht while in Paris on Friday.

The stop was the final on a European tour for Abbott, his wife, First Lady Cecilia Abbott, and Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson to promote economic partnerships between Texas and various European nations.

“Collaborating with our economic partners around the globe will ensure the Texas economy continues to flourish. By signing this statement of intent, it will encourage foreign business investment, promote economic development projects and increase trade opportunities between Texas and France. Forging strong economic bonds with reliable partners is more important now than ever. Texas is proud to have that strong partnership with France. Working together, we will bring more economic development opportunities to Texas from France than ever before,” Gov. Abbott said in a statement.

Abbott was joined by a Texas delegation that included the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism Executive Director Adriana Cruz and Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors Vice Chairman Arun Agarwal.

France was the last stop in Abbott's economic development mission, which included trips to Germany, the United Kingdom and France. The delegation participated in a total of 20 meetings and events during the five-day trip.