ASL driving courses now being offered in Texas

The Driver Education Course in American Sign Language is available through a TDLR-licensed driver education school.

TEXAS, USA — A driving course in American Sign Language is now being offered by The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

This course was developed thanks to Senate Bill 1051, and provides minors and adults who are deaf or hard of hearing a way to participate in classroom learning for drivers education.

“TDLR is proud to make this driving course available for deaf or hard of hearing students. Being able to receive this information in ASL will allow for these students to have the same opportunity as their fellow Texans when taking a driver education course,” said TDLR executive director Brian E. Francis in a press release.

TDLR and ASL experts worked together to create the driving course, making sure it met Texas driving and safety standards, while also serving the deaf community effectively. The course includes a transcript and voice-overs in English to ensure the very best quality education it can provide.