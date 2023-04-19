x
Texas News

Brazos Transit District announces free fixed route and ADA transportation for several Texas cities on April 21

The cities of Bryan, College Station, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, and more will have free transportation ahead of Earth Day.
Credit: Brazos Transit District

TEXAS, USA — The Brazos Transit District has revealed that they will be providing free fixed route and ADA transportation throughout various cities in Texas, including Bryan and College Station, on Friday, April 21.

"The free rides on Earth Day will be a welcomed treat for our current customers and provides a terrific opportunity for those who are new to transit to experience our sustainable and community-minded mode of transportation," said Brazos Transit District CEO John McBeth in a press release.

Click here to view the full news post on the Brazos Transit District website. A version in Spanish is also available.

