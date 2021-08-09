Brazos Valley voters react to controversial "Election Integrity Act"

The new law bans 24-hour voting, drive-thru voting, regulates mail-in voting and sets new hours for early voting.

BRYAN, Texas — After Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 1 into law yesterday, we spoke with voters about their reaction to the new law and how the law will affect future elections in Brazos County.

The Election Integrity Act bans 24-hour voting, drive-thru voting, regulates mail-in voting and sets new hours for early voting, among other new outlines rules.

Trudy Hancock, the Brazos County Elections Administrator, said that the new law will change election procedures for the 2022 gubernatorial election

According to Hancock, all pieces of voting equipment must be tested before it is used in an election. Which is something they would have done regardless of the new law in place.

“It’s not easier but it’s really not harder you just have to take your time,” Hancock said.

Election integrity is now LAW in Texas.



This law:

▪️ Ensures every eligible voter gets to vote

▪️ Adds more hours to vote

▪️ Makes it harder for fraudulent votes to be cast

▪️ Makes ballot harvesting a 3rd degree felony



Bottom line: it's easier to vote & harder to cheat. pic.twitter.com/p9IDQg95IK — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 7, 2021

Alma Villarreal, an organizer for Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas, says that she’s even more encouraged to vote at the ballot box.

“It’s a privilege,” Villarreal said, “to be able to vote, it’s freedom, it’s democracy.”

As a prominent member of the Hispanic community, Villarreal feels that the legislation has no impact on the Hispanic voters.

“You always find a way if you want to vote,” Villarreal added.