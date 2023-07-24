DOJ sues Texas over Rio Grande buoys, citing humanitarian and environmental concerns

The federal government is taking legal action against the Lone Star State after a deadline to remove the buoy barriers passed on Monday.

TEXAS, USA — A simmering legal battle between the federal government and Gov. Greg Abbott over buoys deployed in the Rio Grande this month reached a new gear Monday when the Department of Justice sued Texas over the barriers.

The DOJ sent a letter to Abbott last week, saying his order to install the four-foot-wide spheres next to newly deployed razor wire near Eagle Pass violated the Rivers and Harbors Act, and giving him a deadline of 1 p.m. Monday to remove them. Abbott instead responded with defiance, saying, "Texas will see you in court, Mr. President," as the Monday deadline passed.

He said in the letter the U.S. Constitution grants Texas sovereign authority to protect its borders. He also claims the Biden Administration is not following federal law.

"To end the risk that migrants will be harmed crossing the border illegally, you must fully enforce the laws of the United States that prohibit illegal immigration between ports of entry," the letter reads. "In the meantime, Texas will fully utilize its constitutional authority to deal with the crisis you have caused."

The buoys represent Abbott's latest maneuver as part of Operation Lone Star, his clampdown on illegal border crossings. However, critics are calling the move inhumane, saying migrants could get hurt by the buoys, which were installed in mid-July.

Some lawmakers are criticizing the barriers. Others say addressing immigration reform is the best route forward.

The Biden administration has said illegal border crossings have declined significantly since new immigration rules took effect in May.

"It's barbaric treatment , it's extreme cruelty. There's no need for that kind of cruelty. That's something you would expect to see in a country like North Korea," said Congressman Castro.

"I would be happy to host the president of the United States in Eagle Pass and walk through this situation," added Congressman Tony Gonzales. "To me, Congress has to solve this because we've been waiting on a president for decades to solve this, and it's not gonna be solved."

In response to the border crisis, Gonzales introduced an act which he says would focus on legal immigration and has bi-partisan support.

