BRYAN, Texas — A Texas-based real estate development firm called Parallel will build newly renovated off-campus apartments open to the public and students.

The company is building its second student housing complex in the Northgate area of College Station.

David Pierce, one of the lead partners at Parallel, said that the total values and costs of the buildings will each be near 100 million dollars.

According to Parallel officials, the first building is set to be completed in the summer of 2023, while their second building is set to be completed in 2024.

Pierce said that he and his partner started their company because of their love of building. He said the Aggies on his team were enthusiastic when he told them their company would be building apartments in College Station.

“Texas A&M is one of the premier institutions in the country for design and construction so all over our design and construction team, we’ve got Aggie's too,” said Pierce.

Pierce said that the second building is set to offer a lot of amenities for those looking to live in the building.

“The project at 401 First Street will offer a mix of unit types with an emphasis on the studio, one- and two-bedroom units. The property will provide its residents with a modern, well-amenities property focused on community and academics and is expected to open for the fall 2024 semester, said Pierce.

A press release released on July 7 gave details of the amenities included in the apartments. The students will have access to a full-service smart market, influencer room, gaming lounge, dog park, and walk-up townhomes.

In addition to the pool and spa, there is an outdoor kitchen, an outdoor study area, an outdoor gaming area, yoga rooms, fitness rooms, and community spaces with multiple study areas, including conference rooms and pods, located in a sky lounge overlooking Texas A&M and North-gate.

Pierce said that their company has created housing developments across the country in cities near major universities, including in states like Arizona, California, North Carolina, and others.

Pierce said that Texas A&M University has seen substantial growth, striking a difference from the student population five years ago and that this was a large factor in their reasoning to build in the Bryan/College Station area.

“There was a great deal of national student housing interest in the market and honestly, kind-of overbuilt,” said Pierce.

To fund the costs of creating the complexes, Pierce said his company has worked with partners and internal investors to make sure the costs are taken care of.

Pierce said the building construction costs have been a large burden on those creating developments because of the increases they’ve had to deal with.

“Our returns are narrowing as we develop through some of these things,” said Pierce.