From spectator to cyclist: Aggie grad bikes the Texas MS 150 in honor of those living with MS

Texas MS 150 is an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of nearly 1 million people living with multiple sclerosis in the U.S.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — More than 7,500 cyclists will be crossing the finish line at Kyle Field in the college station this weekend for the Texas MS 150. After a three-year hiatus, the largest multiple sclerosis fundraising events in the country is back in lone star state.

"Texas A&M University and Bryan College Station have been great partners through all of this and that's what we really need. We need a place that's really going to be welcoming to all of our cyclists and in turn our cyclists and their families, our volunteers will certainly be out and about this weekend and staying in the hotels, going into the restaurants, and going into the bars.

For Aggie grad Nabil Joubran 91', getting into cycling after not riding a bike since he was in middle school was a challenge, but well worth it.

Joubran never thought cycling would be something he would be into but after watching a family friend cycle for his wife in the Texas M-S 150, he said he had to be a part of it. Joubran's wife, Rita, has multiple sclerosis. It's an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system that currently has no cure.

"Don't let it get to you. I say it because I know firsthand. For eight, or nine months, my wife struggled with that diagnosis and did not want to deal with it. But once she decided to take it on, she was able to conquer that disease. And the whole family supported her and we still do."

More than 7,500 cyclists will be crossing the finish line at Kyle Field this weekend for the Texas MS 150.



Not only did Rita take on her disease, but she also joined him in training for the ride and now cycles beside him in the MS 150. Cyclists this weekend will be riding for more than themselves, their families, and their friends. They will be riding to make a difference in the lives of nearly 1 million people living with MS in the U.S. So along their grueling journey make sure to show your support and appreciation because the riders see it.

"When you see somebody on the side of the road cheering you on. That gives us the oomph to finish. And people if they don't want to do anything else. Just go out and wait and wave and cheer us on."