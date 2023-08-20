ERCOT asks Texans to voluntarily conserve energy for three hours on Sunday night

The alert is due to extreme temperatures, high demand and unexpected loss of thermal generation, according to ERCOT.

DALLAS — Texans are once again being asked to voluntarily conserve energy as the extreme summer heat continues.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued an alert for the conservation notice that will be in effect for the evening of Sunday, Aug. 20, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT.

ERCOT said the alert was issued due to extreme temperatures, continued high demand and unexpected loss of thermal generation.

(1/2) TXANS Update—8/20/23: ERCOT has issued a Voluntary Conservation Notice for 7 – 10 p.m. today, Aug. 20, due to extreme temperatures, continued high demand, & unexpected loss of thermal generation. Texans are asked to voluntarily reduce electric use, if safe to do so. pic.twitter.com/NacFpe67q3 — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) August 20, 2023

The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) said it is echoing ERCOT's alert for Sunday. "Voluntary conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand during a specific period of time, typically late afternoon and evening," PUCT said in a news release.

ERCOT is also requesting that all government agencies such as city and county offices reduce energy use.

According to ERCOT's dashboard on current conditions, energy demand is expected to be near supply capacity around 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Grid conditions were at a normal level on Sunday afternoon.