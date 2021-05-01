Starting at 7 p.m., notifications will be sent to ERCOT's Twitter, mobile app and website.

HOUSTON — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, plans to test its emergency system tonight to prepare for summer.

Starting at 7 p.m., notifications will be sent to:

ERCOT says during a potential grid event, it uses the emergency system to send messages through these channels directly from the control room. For more information on the test, click here.

