HOUSTON — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, plans to test its emergency system tonight to prepare for summer.
Starting at 7 p.m., notifications will be sent to:
- ERCOT Twitter
- ERCOT mobile app
- ERCOT EmergencyAlerts e-mail distribution list
- ERCOT.com home page
- Operation Messages and Public Notices on ERCOT.com
ERCOT says during a potential grid event, it uses the emergency system to send messages through these channels directly from the control room. For more information on the test, click here.
ERCOT was criticized for the February winter storm after initially saying that ‘rotating outages’ were expected. Instead, million of people in Texas went without power for days with temperatures below zero.