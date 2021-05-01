x
ERCOT plans to test emergency notification system tonight

Starting at 7 p.m., notifications will be sent to ERCOT's Twitter, mobile app and website.

HOUSTON — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, plans to test its emergency system tonight to prepare for summer.

Starting at 7 p.m., notifications will be sent to:

RELATED: ERCOT details 3 scenarios that could leave Texans without power this summer

ERCOT says during a potential grid event, it uses the emergency system to send messages through these channels directly from the control room. For more information on the test, click here.

ERCOT was criticized for the February winter storm after initially saying that ‘rotating outages’ were expected. Instead, million of people in Texas went without power for days with temperatures below zero.  

