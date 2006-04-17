ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy Tuesday between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

It's the fifth time in the last six days, ERCOT has asked Texans to conserve.

TEXAS, USA — ERCOT has issued another conservation appeal. They’re asking Texans to save energy on Tuesday between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., if it’s safe to do so.

According to a release sent out, ERCOT is asking people to conserve because of a “high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecast low wind generation,” leading to lower levels of operating reserves.

Tuesday might not be the only day they ask Texans to conserve. ERCOT said that the same conditions will be around Wednesday, too.

ERCOT said they’re not experiencing emergency conditions now, but could this evening, which is why they're asking Texans to conserve. ERCOT said they're also asking all government agencies to reduce power at their facilities.

This is the fifth ERCOT conversation request in the last six days. There was not one in effect on Monday, but there were four days in a row before that.

What is an ERCOT Conservation Appeal?

An ERCOT Conservation Appeal is a request for Texans to reduce electrical usage, if safe to do so. Conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help the grid by lowering demand for a specific period of time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours in the summer. Conservation helps grid operators balance generation supply and customer demand.

How can I reduce my electrical use?

Energy-saving tips for residents and businesses can be found at www.ercot.com/txans.

CHECK THE GRID: Here's where you can check supply and demand

What happens when voluntary conservation isn't enough?

If conservation requests aren't enough, ERCOT may call for an Energy Emergency Alert. That has three different levels, with the first two designed to bring more generation to the grid.

The alert goes to Level 1 if operating reserves get below 2,300 MW and aren’t expected to recover for 30 minutes. If that happens, all available generation is brought online and any undeployed reserves are released.

Level 2 is reached if reserves drop below 1,750 MW and aren’t expected to recover within 30 minutes. If that happens, large industrial customers are paid to reduce power and more reserves are deployed.

Level 3 happens when operating reserves drop below 1,430 MW. Transmission companies are told to reduce their demand on electrical systems. It’s in Level 3 that rolling outages are possible. According to ERCOT, the outages are the last resort to prevent system-wide outages.

ERCOT has only ordered rolling outages four times.

December 22, 1989

April 17, 2006

February 2, 2011

February 15-18, 2021

If you rely on power for medical reasons, have a backup plan in place, whether battery backups or by generator.

