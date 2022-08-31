Escaped Texas inmate captured in Louisiana with woman after chase

Charles Spraberry escaped from the Cass County Jail on Monday night. He was captured Wednesday morning along an unidentified woman in his vehicle.

LOUISIANA, USA — A manhunt for an escaped inmate out of East Texas is over after the man was captured Wednesday morning in Louisiana.

Editorial note: The above video aired prior to Spraberry's capture.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Charles Spraberry, was taken into custody following a short car chase just outside of Shreveport around 8 a.m.

A woman, who was in the vehicle with Spraberry, was also arrested. Both are being booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and further charges are pending, according to the CPSO.

"Thank you to all law enforcement, first responders, and citizens who played a part in this manhunt," Cass County Judge Travis Ransom said after Spraberry was captured.

Texas officials said Spraberry escaped Monday night after using a handmade knife to assault a jailer and take his keys.

"[He] was able to assault a jailer and tangle with him, and get his keys away from him to get to the door and run [out] the doors," Ransom said.

Spraberry is facing several charges, including double murder after two bodies were found inside a burned trailer in the northeast Texas town of Atlanta near Texarkana in March.