Brother shot sister's ex-boyfriend at downtown apartment complex, Fort Worth police say

Police said the shooting was possibly in self-defense.

Updated at 12:15 p.m. with information from a building management letter.

A man was taken to a local hospital early Sunday after an argument turned violent, Fort Worth police said.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. at The Phoenix Apartments at 429 College Ave.

According to police at the scene, a woman's ex-boyfriend was trying to get into an apartment gate while arguing with her.

At some point, police say her brother got involved in the argument and allegedly shot the ex-boyfriend.

Police said the shooting was possibly in self-defense. The shooter has been taken into custody.

Officials could not say what the man's condition was at the hospital. However, in a letter WFAA obtained that was sent to tenants, building management said one person was killed in the incident.

The letter also said no residents were injured in the "domestic altercation."



