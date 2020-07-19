x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Bryan's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Bryan, Texas | KAGSTV.com

texas

Brother shot sister's ex-boyfriend at downtown apartment complex, Fort Worth police say

Police said the shooting was possibly in self-defense.
Credit: WFAA

Updated at 12:15 p.m. with information from a building management letter.

A man was taken to a local hospital early Sunday after an argument turned violent, Fort Worth police said. 

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. at The Phoenix Apartments at 429 College Ave. 

According to police at the scene, a woman's ex-boyfriend was trying to get into an apartment gate while arguing with her. 

At some point, police say her brother got involved in the argument and allegedly shot the ex-boyfriend. 

Police said the shooting was possibly in self-defense. The shooter has been taken into custody.

Officials could not say what the man's condition was at the hospital. However, in a letter WFAA obtained that was sent to tenants, building management said one person was killed in the incident.

The letter also said no residents were injured in the "domestic altercation."  


More on WFAA: