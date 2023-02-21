A new House Bill is aiming to add student ID's as accepted forms of ID for voting registration

If passed, House Bill 75 would add student ID's to the already existing forms of ID allowed by the State of Texas for voter registration.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A bill has been filed in Austin that would add student identification cards to the list of already existing forms of ID people can use when registering to vote.

House Bill 75 was filed by Representative Erin Zweiner, a Democrat in the Texas House of Representatives. Currently, forms of ID allowed to vote include a Texas driver's license, a United States military ID card, a citizenship certificate, a United States passport, or a license to carry.

Luke White, a sophomore at Texas A&M University, said that this bill would incentivize the younger demographic to take part in the voting process for future election cycles.

“All I have on me is my driver’s license and my student ID, so I think that’s a great way to get students involved and get them involved in the voting process," said White.

White experienced issues last year when voting in Brazos County. He said that after having cast his ballot, he received notice that his ballot wasn't counted because he was registered in Williamson County, where he lives when he's not attending Texas A&M, as opposed to Brazos County.

White also noted that one hesitation towards the bill could be the verification of citizenship status, as he said most student ID's at A&M don't include the person's country of citizenship.

“Your student ID, it doesn’t show whether you’re a US student or not, we have a lot of international students here, you’d have to show whether you’re eligible or not by those standards," said White.