SCAM ALERT: Fake number claims to be FEMA, says it will help with hotel stays

The number is being shared on social media and the internet saying it can help pay for hotel stays.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is warning the public of a fake phone number that's being shared to Texans seeking help during the historic winter storm.

The 800-745-0243 number is being shared on social media and on the internet, which encourages people to call it if they are seeking a hotel to stay warm and have power.

Along with the number, you're asked to provide personal information like your address, social security number, income and insurance info.

"This is a scam," FEMA said.

FEMA said the best information on legitimate sources of help will come from local officials and the Texas Division of Emergency Management.