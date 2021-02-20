Gov. Abbott lays out 4-part plan to recovery from winter storm in Texas

The plan includes restoring power, restoring water, speeding up food and water supply and getting refineries damaged back online to support fuel.

HOUSTON — As winter storm recovery efforts continue across the state, Governor Greg Abbott laid out a plan to help Texans recover.

“We are working around the clock and we will continue to work around the clock to address and meet your needs and challenges," Gov. Abbott said.

The state has already delivered water on C-17’s to areas like Galveston.

Of the 7,000 local public water systems in the state, 1,000 have been impacted affecting 14 million Texans.

“I have ordered the state legislature to investigate exactly why E.R.C.O.T. fell short here and to make sure this never happens again," Gov. Abbott said.

Ed Hirs is a University of Houston Energy Fellow, who tells KHOU 11 he's not surprised by what happened this week. He said after the Texas grid failed in a cold snap 10 years ago, there were calls to fix it. The reason it didn’t happen is money.

“It’s going to come out of the taxpayer’s wallet or the consumer’s wallet, and by the way, that’s the same wallet," Hirs said.

Texas lawmakers already have a tough session ahead: a budget deficit, economic loss from the pandemic and now keeping the lights on, on the mind of every Texan.